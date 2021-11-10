 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US shouldn't tax billionaires, finance guru tells Boom Bust

10 Nov, 2021 14:56
A mobile billboard calling for higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy depicts an image of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, near the US Capitol in Washington, DC © AFP / Drew Angerer
Supply chains remain strained in the United States as the nation’s economy attempts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and Federal Reserve claims that rising inflation is simply transitory.

Boom Bust talks with Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital about the latest figures and his views on why the wealth of billionaires is contributing to the country’s economic growth.

