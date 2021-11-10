US shouldn't tax billionaires, finance guru tells Boom Bust
10 Nov, 2021 14:56
Supply chains remain strained in the United States as the nation’s economy attempts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and Federal Reserve claims that rising inflation is simply transitory.
Boom Bust talks with Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital about the latest figures and his views on why the wealth of billionaires is contributing to the country’s economic growth.
