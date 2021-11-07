 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fix the money, fix the world: RT’s Keiser Report looks at why eco-themed meetings of fiat world leaders are doomed to fail

7 Nov, 2021 12:09
©  Monstera / Pexels
The ongoing climate change conference in Glasgow seems to bear no fruit, as world leaders continue struggling to reach consensus on the energy transition away from carbon.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert dissect the green energy lobby as yet another example of colonialism, while true eco-geopolitical innovation is taking place far from money-printing agendas – in the bitcoin-mining ‘land of volcanoes’, El Salvador.

