Fix the money, fix the world: RT’s Keiser Report looks at why eco-themed meetings of fiat world leaders are doomed to fail

The ongoing climate change conference in Glasgow seems to bear no fruit, as world leaders continue struggling to reach consensus on the energy transition away from carbon.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert dissect the green energy lobby as yet another example of colonialism, while true eco-geopolitical innovation is taking place far from money-printing agendas – in the bitcoin-mining ‘land of volcanoes’, El Salvador.

