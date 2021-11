Why does US want strict rules imposed on stablecoins? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

Follow RT on

A report released by the Biden administration claims that stablecoins – a popular type of digital currency pegged to traditional assets – need strict regulation and oversight by the federal government.

Boom Bust asks contributor and active blockchain investor Christy Ai to explain what’s behind the sudden interest in crypto regulation. For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section