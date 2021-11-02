 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Global economy headed into the ‘mother of all woodchippers’ – RT’s Keiser Report

2 Nov, 2021 14:04
Global economy headed into the ‘mother of all woodchippers’ – RT’s Keiser Report
© Getty Images / LeonidKos
As funds dislocations lead to supply-chain interruptions and bank failures, the world’s economy is headed to the “mother of all woodchippers.” But some states may escape the blades by loading up on bitcoin instead of fiat money.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk inflation, central-bank collapses and bitcoin-stocking El Salvador, which emerges as the only truly sovereign state with unconfiscatable wealth.

