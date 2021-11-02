Global economy headed into the ‘mother of all woodchippers’ – RT’s Keiser Report

As funds dislocations lead to supply-chain interruptions and bank failures, the world’s economy is headed to the “mother of all woodchippers.” But some states may escape the blades by loading up on bitcoin instead of fiat money.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk inflation, central-bank collapses and bitcoin-stocking El Salvador, which emerges as the only truly sovereign state with unconfiscatable wealth.

