Verona opens doors to Eurasian Economic Forum with the theme of new human-focused economy

The 14th Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in the Italian city of Verona, bringing together politicians, businessmen and public figures from across Europe and Asia.

Participants of the two-day offline event are expected to discuss a wide range of issues concerning economy and finance, healthcare, environment, energy and technological innovations. The forum’s agenda is represented by the theme: “Eurasia on its path to a new geopolitical, social, and economic order: transition to a new, human-centered economy”.

The forum opens with the session “Structural changes in the economy and the future of energy”. The first day of the program is devoted to energy transition, circular economy and the green economy.

Also on rt.com With its plan to unite Eurasia from sea to sea, Russia is betting the days of total US economic supremacy are now coming to an end

The second day is expected to feature discussions on the impact of the pandemic on the banking and financial sectors, technological innovation and the digital transition, as well as the role of the pharmaceutical industry in the modern economy and debates on overcoming the neoliberal model.

“For two days in Verona, persons of great international authority will discuss how East and West can work together to overcome the current geopolitical and economic situation,” President of the Conoscere Eurasia Association and Chairman of Banca Intesa, Antonio Fallico, said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section