Nothing to hide, nothing to fear: RT’s Keiser Report probes Bank of England warning that bitcoin could cause financial meltdown

23 Oct, 2021 10:39
Nothing to hide, nothing to fear: RT’s Keiser Report probes Bank of England warning that bitcoin could cause financial meltdown
© Getty Images / Simon Carter Peter Crowther
The Bank of England has warned investors this week that bitcoin could cause a collapse of the financial system, while a recent Reuters report slammed the UK as the “bank scam capital of the world.”

Max Keiser and Stacey Herbert try to find out who’s right, speculating whether the 300-year-old Bank of England, aka ‘the global epicenter of financial fraud’, may be approaching its demise.

