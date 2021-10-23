Nothing to hide, nothing to fear: RT’s Keiser Report probes Bank of England warning that bitcoin could cause financial meltdown

The Bank of England has warned investors this week that bitcoin could cause a collapse of the financial system, while a recent Reuters report slammed the UK as the “bank scam capital of the world.”

Max Keiser and Stacey Herbert try to find out who’s right, speculating whether the 300-year-old Bank of England, aka ‘the global epicenter of financial fraud’, may be approaching its demise.

