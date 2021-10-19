 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Is globalization hurting the EU economy? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

19 Oct, 2021 10:00
© Reuters / Matthew Childs
European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde has addressed the supply-chain woes that continue to hamper the European Union as globalization diminishes the role of localized production.

Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association joins Boom Bust to break down the complications and the role globalization has played in the slowing recovery.

