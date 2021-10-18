Gazprom’s exports of natural gas approaching historic highs

Russian energy major Gazprom’s gas supplies to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries increased by 13.1% since the beginning of the year to 152.2 billion cubic meters, the company said.

According to the gas monopoly, that is 17.6 billion cubic meters more than in the same period last year. “Gazprom continues supplying gas at levels close to a historic record,” the firm said on Telegram.

Over the past 9.5 months, the company increased gas production by 16.6% compared to the same period in 2020 – up to 399.4 billion cubic meters. And gas supplies to the domestic market rose by 16.6%, or by 26.1 billion cubic meters, Gazprom said.

Also on rt.com Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline could play crucial role in stabilizing European gas market – International Gas Union

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section