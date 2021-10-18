 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Gazprom’s exports of natural gas approaching historic highs

18 Oct, 2021 12:00
Get short URL
Gazprom’s exports of natural gas approaching historic highs
© Gazprom / Facebook
Russian energy major Gazprom’s gas supplies to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries increased by 13.1% since the beginning of the year to 152.2 billion cubic meters, the company said.

According to the gas monopoly, that is 17.6 billion cubic meters more than in the same period last year. “Gazprom continues supplying gas at levels close to a historic record,” the firm said on Telegram.

Over the past 9.5 months, the company increased gas production by 16.6% compared to the same period in 2020 – up to 399.4 billion cubic meters. And gas supplies to the domestic market rose by 16.6%, or by 26.1 billion cubic meters, Gazprom said.

Also on rt.com Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline could play crucial role in stabilizing European gas market – International Gas Union

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies