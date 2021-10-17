Russia to boost coal supplies to India amid global power crunch
The deal was inked at the Russian Energy Week Forum, held from October 13-15 in Moscow.
According to Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, Russia currently supplies around eight million tons of all types of coal to the South Asian country.
The agreement is also meant to stimulate enterprises in Russia and India in the development of coal deposits, the development of coal logistics and infrastructure, the promotion of R&D in production, as well as education and training for the coal industry.
The world’s third-largest coal importer, India, is currently struggling with coal shortages. Coal accounts for around 70% of the nation’s electricity generation. Most of India’s coal-fired power plants have critically low levels of inventory amid growing electricity demand.
A widening gap between soaring international and domestic coal prices has also seen imports decline sharply in recent months.
