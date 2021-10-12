Is Facebook failing to take responsibility for its content? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
12 Oct, 2021 09:00
Following a disastrous week, Facebook says it is willing to open up its algorithm to federal scrutiny to make sure it is performing as intended and not harming users.
However, the social media giant appears to be shifting the blame on its own algorithm without the company taking responsibility for the problem.
Boom Bust’s Ben Swann explains Facebook’s efforts to correct its course.
