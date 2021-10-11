 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban seeks Russian assistance in reconstruction of war-torn Afghanistan

11 Oct, 2021 10:50
Taliban seeks Russian assistance in reconstruction of war-torn Afghanistan
Afghan boys play on a water tanker at Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul on October 10, 2021. © AFP / Wakil Kohsar
Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid has expressed the hope that Russia would help rebuild the country, destroyed from decades of war.

“We are looking forward to cooperation with all countries, and foreign investment plays a significant role here. Russia is an important country in terms of economy. Afghanistan has been destroyed during the war. Russia and other countries could help to restore it. We welcome such assistance and are hoping for financial support,” Mujahid told TASS news agency.

The Taliban, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist group, seized control of most of Afghanistan during the final stage of the US' forces withdrawal. The last American troops were evacuated on August 30, ending nearly two decades of NATO occupation of the country.

The deputy minister also said that the current Afghan government is seeking to establish relations with all countries.

“First of all, we are talking about diplomatic ties, without which further cooperation is simply impossible. We are negotiating with Russia, mainly on the recognition of our government and the resumption of the work of the embassies. Resolving these issues will pave the way for further cooperation,” Mujahid said.

