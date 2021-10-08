Beijing stock exchange runs technical tests ahead of trading by year’s end
The first of two tests was passed last month, with Beijing aiming to speed up the preparation work and ensure all market participants are ready for the exchange to open as early as the end of the year, The Global Times reported, citing insiders.Also on rt.com China considers making US-listed companies hand over data control to 3rd party firms – reports
The new stock exchange is built on the basis of a selection of firms traded on the New Third Board, China’s over-the-counter (OTC) market in which market participants trade directly between two parties and without a central exchange or broker. The exchange was set up in September with the goal of funding technologically advanced small- and medium-sized businesses. China’s New Third Board accounts for 66 firms with a total value of 849.74 million yuan ($131.4 million).Also on rt.com China to host world’s two largest IPOs of the year
China’s securities regulator said the new Beijing Stock Exchange will complement two other exchanges, in the business hub of Shanghai and in China’s southern city of Shenzhen.
The next – and presumably final – technical test of the exchange is scheduled for October 9.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.