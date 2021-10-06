What does the future US-China trade policy look like? RT’s Boom Bust explores
6 Oct, 2021 10:00
Top US trade negotiator Katherine Tai has pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. This comes as the two nations are set to hold key trade discussions.
Boom Bust discusses the upcoming talks with former US Congressman Alan Grayson.
