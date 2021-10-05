Boom Bust looks at OPEC+ decision on oil production policy

Oil prices climbed to multi-year highs shortly after a group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers and their allies (OPEC+) said on Monday that it would stick to its existing pact for a gradual increase in oil supply.

This referred to its previously agreed decision to add 400,000 barrels per day to the market for the month of November.

Christy Ai explains what the decision means for the oil market.

