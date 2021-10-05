 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Business News

Boom Bust looks at OPEC+ decision on oil production policy

5 Oct, 2021 11:20
© Pixabay.com
Oil prices climbed to multi-year highs shortly after a group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers and their allies (OPEC+) said on Monday that it would stick to its existing pact for a gradual increase in oil supply.

This referred to its previously agreed decision to add 400,000 barrels per day to the market for the month of November.

Christy Ai explains what the decision means for the oil market.

