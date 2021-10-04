 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China Evergrande share trading suspended on Hong Kong exchange

4 Oct, 2021 07:30
The Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeastern China ©  Noel Celis
Share trading of distressed property giant China Evergrande was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday ahead of a “major transaction” announcement. The company faces default, with debts exceeding $300 billion.

“At the request of the company, trading in the shares of the company was halted at 9am on October 4, 2021 pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction,” the debt-laden company said in a statement to the exchange.

The step sparked major speculation that one of China’s biggest developers could sell its profitable property management unit. 

Later, China’s Global Times reported that the ailing corporation would sell a 51% stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion. 

Hopson, one of the five largest real estate companies in China, also requested a trading halt pending an announcement related to a major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed firm.

Last week, Evergrande missed a key bond payment and the group faces deadlines on dollar bond coupon payments totaling $162.38 million in the next month.

As Evergrande’s overall liabilities equal nearly 2% of China’s gross domestic product, its dire finances have sparked deep concerns that a possible default could send shock waves through the country’s financial system and even reverberate around the world.

