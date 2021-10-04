China Evergrande share trading suspended on Hong Kong exchange
“At the request of the company, trading in the shares of the company was halted at 9am on October 4, 2021 pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction,” the debt-laden company said in a statement to the exchange.Also on rt.com Evergrande’s EV arm warns of cash crisis as property group misses payment deadline
The step sparked major speculation that one of China’s biggest developers could sell its profitable property management unit.
Later, China’s Global Times reported that the ailing corporation would sell a 51% stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion.
Hopson, one of the five largest real estate companies in China, also requested a trading halt pending an announcement related to a major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed firm.
Last week, Evergrande missed a key bond payment and the group faces deadlines on dollar bond coupon payments totaling $162.38 million in the next month.Also on rt.com China to plunge into power crunch as looming Evergrande default sends shockwaves through financial sector – media
As Evergrande’s overall liabilities equal nearly 2% of China’s gross domestic product, its dire finances have sparked deep concerns that a possible default could send shock waves through the country’s financial system and even reverberate around the world.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.