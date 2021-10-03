 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Ruble shrugs off global turbulence to become the only gainer among EM rivals

3 Oct, 2021 14:44
Get short URL
Ruble shrugs off global turbulence to become the only gainer among EM rivals
© Getty Images / Maksim Rumiantsev
The Russian national currency, the ruble, was reportedly the only emerging-market currency to appreciate against the US dollar despite Washington’s threat of expanded curbs on purchasing the country’s state debt.

“In September, the currencies of developed markets fell by up to 2% against the dollar, while some currencies of emerging markets, including Brazilian real, Hungarian forint, Thai baht, dropped about 5%, with Turkish lira declining by an enormous 7%,” FX and Rates Strategist at SberCIB Investment Research Yuri Popov said, as quoted by TASS.

Meanwhile, the growth of the ruble versus the greenback totaled 0.68%, data tracked by Bloomberg shows.

According to Popov, the strong ruble is attributable to the latest increase of the key rate by the Bank of Russia, along with inflows of foreign funds to ruble-denominated OFZ federal bonds, which amounted to 110 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) in September.

“The main factor is the rise in oil and gas prices, which should continue until the end of the year, and without talks about new sanctions, the ruble should be even higher,” Iskander Lutsko, chief investment strategist at ITI Capital, told Bloomberg.

Both analysts expect the Russian currency to strengthen to 71 per dollar in October.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies