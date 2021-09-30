Keiser Report finds out why JPMorgan chief is backtracking on his criticism of bitcoin
30 Sep, 2021 13:10
After years of calling bitcoin a fraud, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon did a complete 180 this week in regard to his view of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.
He now predicts bitcoin will be worth ten times its current value within five years. Max and Stacy look for the reasons why the head of Wall Street’s biggest bank had a change of heart.
