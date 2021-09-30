Is US about to go bust? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
30 Sep, 2021 09:40
As the US inches closer to a potential debt default, top officials are warning of the resulting fallout.
Former Congressman Dr. Ron Paul joins the program to discuss the looming crisis and the state of inflation.
