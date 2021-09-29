Boom Bust digs into China’s energy crunch & its effects on global economic recovery

Manufacturing hubs across China have slowed the production of vital goods due to power outages resulting from Beijing’s ecological agenda and rising coal prices.

The situation has already led to shortages in the global supply of Chinese goods, from tech and electronics to toys and clothing. This sows fear among the country’s major exporters, especially ahead of winter, which could disrupt production further.

RT’s Boom Bust sorts through the factors that led to China’s energy crisis and looks at how the situation may impact the global economy.

