Boom Bust digs into China’s energy crunch & its effects on global economic recovery
29 Sep, 2021 10:30
Manufacturing hubs across China have slowed the production of vital goods due to power outages resulting from Beijing’s ecological agenda and rising coal prices.
The situation has already led to shortages in the global supply of Chinese goods, from tech and electronics to toys and clothing. This sows fear among the country’s major exporters, especially ahead of winter, which could disrupt production further.
RT’s Boom Bust sorts through the factors that led to China’s energy crisis and looks at how the situation may impact the global economy.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.