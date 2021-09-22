Could new ransomware attack threaten US food supply? Boom Bust finds out
22 Sep, 2021 10:05
Another massive cyberattack on a major US agriculture group has forced the services provider’s systems to go offline. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a successor of the Colonial Pipeline hacker.
Boom Bust’s investigative journalist Ben Swann analyses the threat and explores whether the cyberattack could cause major disruptions to America’s food supply.
