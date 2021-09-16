Boom Bust looks at EU’s infrastructure plan to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative
16 Sep, 2021 12:00
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the EU to counter rising Chinese investment with a new infrastructure program, Global Gate. “We want to create links and not dependencies,” she said in her address.
Boom Bust’s Christy Ai and Professor Richard Wolff offer their forecasts on the EU’s latest proposal to counter China’s new Silk Road.
