Boom Bust explores why China is cracking down on its Big Tech companies
14 Sep, 2021 10:00
The Chinese government is planning to break up Ant Group’s Alipay and create a separate app for the fintech giant’s loans business, according to media reports.
Regulators previously ordered Ant Group to split the business of AliPay from lending businesses Huabei and Jiebei. Boom Bust’s Christy Ai and Ben Swann weigh in on the latest measures from the world’s second-largest economy.
