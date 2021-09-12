Russian seaports see rise in freight turnover year-on-year, but liquid cargo shipments are down
According to Rosmorrechflot, the total volume of dry cargo transshipment jumped by 5.8% to 274.15 million tons. However, total liquid cargo shipments fell by 2.2% compared to 2020, to 278.6 million tons.Also on rt.com Russia wants to open its Arctic seas to international shipping
The cargo turnover of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea basin saw the largest increase, jumping by 3.8% to 169.89 million tons. Baltic seaports cargo transshipment also rose by 1.6% and amounted to 165.58 million tons, as did the turnover of the seaports in the Far Eastern basin, to 149.97 million tons (up by 1.3%), of which the volume of dry cargo transshipment increased by 4.1% – to 100.32 million tons.
However, Arctic seaports showed a decrease of 1.9% and amounted to 62.48 million tons, due to a fall in liquid cargo shipments. The same can be said about the ports of the Caspian basin, where cargo turnover fell by a hefty 13.7% to a mere 4.83 million tons. The decrease was attributed to the continuing decline in dry cargo handling (down 31.9%), as well as a broader decrease in liquid cargo shipments.Also on rt.com Russia to build new cargo port in Vladivostok to boost development of Far East
Russia recently stepped up efforts to facilitate international cargo transportation, launching an upgrade to the Northern Sea Route, which passes through its Arctic waters. The country aims to turn it into an international transportation corridor, allowing all-season transfer of cargo through the Arctic. The move will require large investments, with the estimated cost of the project surpassing 716 billion rubles ($10 billion).
Apart from its sea routes, Russia is set on renovating the entire system of the country’s transport corridors by 2030, including the operating railway route, which includes the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways, and a motorway that will connect Russia’s border with Finland to Western Siberia.
