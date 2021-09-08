New ‘Sausage War’ averted? Boom Bust looks at UK-EU dispute over post-Brexit border checks
8 Sep, 2021 13:17
The UK has extended a post-Brexit grace period on certain products, particularly sausages and other chilled meats, going to Northern Ireland. The grace period has already been prolonged twice, with no new end date set this time.
RT’s Boom Bust talks to Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association about the confrontation, dubbed the ‘sausage war.’
