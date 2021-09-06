 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s Rusal shares jump to 10-year high on Hong Kong exchange

6 Sep, 2021 09:49
Get short URL
Russia’s Rusal shares jump to 10-year high on Hong Kong exchange
Aluminum ingots at Rusal’s Khakass aluminum plant warehouse in Sayanogorsk, Russia, October 16, 2020 © Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
Shares in Russian aluminum giant and one of the world's largest commodity producers Rusal soared 12.5% on Monday to their highest since 2012, while commodity shares globally also rallied amid news of a coup in Guinea.

According to the stock data, Rusal shares exceeded HK $6.8 apiece. On the Moscow stock exchange, Rusal shares have also risen by 3.8%, trading at $0.89 per share as of 8am GMT.

Also on rt.com Middle East’s largest aluminum producer eyes IPO listing amid skyrocketing profits

Aluminum stocks surged globally overnight, with prices on the London Metal Exchange rising by as much as 1.8% to $2,775.50 a ton, the highest since May 2019. In China, futures rallied by 3.4% to the highest since 2006. Chinese aluminum stocks also jumped, with Aluminum Corp. of China shares up 10% in Hong Kong.

The aluminum rally comes amid news of a coup in Guinea, which, experts claim, could threaten the supply of a raw material needed to make the metal to the global market. The African nation is a major producer of bauxite and accounts for more than half of China’s imports of the material.

Also on rt.com China’s commodity stockpiles remain a complete mystery

Aluminum has been gaining ground on global stock markets this year as massive stimulus measures stoked demand for the commodity amid the global turn toward green energy sources, including electricity, where aluminum components play a crucial part.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies