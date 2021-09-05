Yuan trade settlements between Hainan & ASEAN up sevenfold in 2021
The ongoing transactions between Hainan and ASEAN countries made 1.64 billion yuan ($254 million), and 385 million yuan ($60 million) came from direct investment.Also on rt.com China eases regulations on Hainan to let foreign firms work under same rules as Chinese companies
A pilot program for foreign trade in Chinese currency was launched back in 2009, initially covering Shanghai and four other cities in China’s southern Guangdong province. Beijing later increased the number of regions where the program worked to 20, including the province of Hainan. The initiative was aimed at cutting foreign exchange risks, ensuring pricing transparency and enabling Chinese suppliers who do not have access to foreign currencies to trade with foreign firms.
Under the program, China’s foreign trade partners can issue a letter of credit in yuan with a Chinese bank and then carry out transactions in the local currency freely.
Hainan is China’s southernmost province and has a geographical advantage in dealings with ASEAN countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.Also on rt.com China's first independent deepwater oil & gas project starts operating ahead of schedule
Beijing has been stepping up efforts to boost Hainan’s economic development in recent years, creating a pilot free trade zone and port on the island in 2018. In the most recent development, the province’s authorities updated cross-border trade in services regulation, effectively becoming the first Chinese region to allow foreign firms to carry out commercial activity under the same rules as Chinese ones. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce unveiled the new regulation last week.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.