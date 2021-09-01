Going for gold: Russian investment in precious metals surges to record levels
As of August 1, 2021, the holdings allocated in gold and other precious metals grew by 55.9% compared to the same date in the previous year. In physical terms, the growth totaled 31.6 tons to 88.2 tons from 56.7 tons recorded a year ago.
Russian state-controlled Sberbank became the leader with its metal-account balances increasing by 42.1%, or 16.3 tons. Meanwhile, balances on metal accounts in VTB Bank surged 105.6%, or by 12.2 tons.Also on rt.com Russians boosted precious metal investments during Covid crisis
The rapid growth of funds in the metal accounts of resident clients began in April 2020 after a recession that occurred shortly before the crisis of 2014-2015 and the subsequent stagnation, according to Head of Corporate Financing Bank’s Analytics Office Maksim Osadchy, as quoted by RIA Novosti.
“The trend is driven by the intention to protect assets from inflation and low bank rates,” the analyst said.
He added that the official price of gold dropped 6.6% from April 2020 to August 2021.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.