Mercedes cooperates with Swedish steelmaker to explore fossil-free steel for autos

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and Swedish steelmaker SSAB have announced a partnership aimed at bringing fossil-free steel into vehicle production as soon as possible.

The first prototype parts for body shells will reportedly be revealed as early as next year, while production of fossil-free steel on a commercial scale is planned for 2026.

SSAB is planning to use the HYBRIT system to replace coking coal, which is commonly needed for iron-ore-based steelmaking, with electricity and hydrogen. HYBRIT is a green steel venture, founded in 2016 and operated by SSAB, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall, and Swedish miner LKAB.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Mercedes-Benz as a partner for fossil-free steel products. Together, we are building an entirely fossil-free value chain all the way to the end customer,” said Martin Lindqvist, president and CEO of SSAB, which cooperated with Volvo Cars on a similar project in June.

“We are proud to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions in collaboration with our new partner,” Lindqvist added.

Mercedes-Benz expects its new passenger car fleet to become carbon dioxide neutral along the entire value chain by 2039.

