What’s the future of oil production? RT’s Boom Bust finds out ahead of OPEC+ meeting

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are set to raise oil output due to concerns over softening demand amid the latest surge in Delta variant cases and rig shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Octavio Marenzi of Opimas LLC to discuss the outcome of the cartels’ probable decision to release extra barrels into the global oil markets.

