What’s the future of oil production? RT’s Boom Bust finds out ahead of OPEC+ meeting
31 Aug, 2021 13:02
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are set to raise oil output due to concerns over softening demand amid the latest surge in Delta variant cases and rig shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico.
RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Octavio Marenzi of Opimas LLC to discuss the outcome of the cartels’ probable decision to release extra barrels into the global oil markets.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.