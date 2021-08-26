RT’s Keiser Report looks at China’s rise amid global disorder
26 Aug, 2021 11:10
Max Keiser talks to Dan Collins, a longtime resident of China, about what the Afghanistan debacle means for the world’s second-largest economy and whether Beijing will benefit from the new world disorder.
He asks Collins if China is in the same position as the US was in the post-World War II period.
