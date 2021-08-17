Hacker who stole $600mn from crypto platform offered job as its chief security adviser

Blockchain platform Poly Network, which was recently hit by a $611 million crypto heist, has reportedly asked the hacker behind the attack to work as a security adviser for the company.

The crypto firm reported the heist a week ago via its Twitter account, having identified three addresses where stolen assets were allegedly transferred. However, nearly half of the stolen crypto assets were returned as early as the next day. So far, all but $33 million worth of crypto is reported to have been returned.

“To extend our thanks and encourage Mr. White Hat to continue contributing to security advancement in the blockchain world together with Poly Network, we cordially invite Mr. White Hat to be the chief security adviser of Poly Network,” the firm said in a statement, offering a $500,000 reward for assisting in retrieving the user funds.

“Mr. White Hat” is a reference to ethical hackers who frequently search for vulnerabilities in systems that could expose them to cyberattacks.

After last week’s attack, the company still can’t access more than $200 million of the funds, which are locked in an account that requires passwords. The firm reportedly cannot implement a “significant system upgrade” to prevent similar attacks until all the remaining assets are returned.

According to an anonymous person cited by CNBC, the hacker said the private key will be provided once “everyone is ready.”

