 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia completes railway section of cross-border bridge to China

21 Aug, 2021 11:47
Get short URL
Russia completes railway section of cross-border bridge to China
Railway bridge over the Amur River in the Khabarovsk Territory. © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
Construction works on the long-anticipated cross-border railway bridge linking Russia and China across the Amur River have been completed, with the Russian and Chinese sections of the tracks now connected.

Installation of the last section of rails was completed, China’s Central Television reports.

The 2,209-meter (1.4 mile) structure links Russia’s Far East with China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province. The railway bridge is expected to bring bilateral trade between Russia and China to new highs.

Also on rt.com First ever railway bridge connecting Russia & China to open in 2022

Construction was launched in 2016, after nearly three decades of negotiations. The overall length of the new artery and the associated infrastructure totals 19.9km (12.4 miles). Nearly 6.5km (4.1 miles) of the bridge and road junctions run in China, and the remaining 13.5km (8.4 miles) are located in Russia.

According to the governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region, Rostislav Goldstein, the first trial trains are scheduled to pass over the bridge in August 2021.The highway section of the bridge over the Amur River was completed in 2019, making the route between the nations roughly 3,500km (2,175 miles) shorter than before.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies