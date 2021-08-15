 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Why is the sun never going to set on the British economy? RT’s Boom Bust would like to know

15 Aug, 2021 13:27
© Getty Images / Daniel Ramsay / EyeEm
As the UK emerged from Covid-related lockdown the economy rose 4.8% in the second quarter, after a contraction of 1.6%, recorded in the first three months of the year.

The economy, propped up by retail, restaurants and hotels, is still 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Hilary Fordwich, president of Strelmark BD Consultants and a board member with the British American Business Association, to find out what this data means for the world’s sixth-largest economy as it still deals with fallout from Brexit.

