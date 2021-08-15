Why is the sun never going to set on the British economy? RT’s Boom Bust would like to know

As the UK emerged from Covid-related lockdown the economy rose 4.8% in the second quarter, after a contraction of 1.6%, recorded in the first three months of the year.

The economy, propped up by retail, restaurants and hotels, is still 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

RT’s Boom Bust talked to Hilary Fordwich, president of Strelmark BD Consultants and a board member with the British American Business Association, to find out what this data means for the world’s sixth-largest economy as it still deals with fallout from Brexit.

