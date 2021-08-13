RT’s Boom Bust asks if mining the ‘quadrillion-dollar’ golden asteroid will make everyone on Earth a billionaire

NASA is planning a mission to explore asteroid Psyche 16, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, which is supposed to contain massive amounts of precious metals.

The so-called ‘quadrillion-dollar’ asteroid reportedly has so much gold and other precious metals, that mining it could make everyone on Earth a billionaire. However, it could also make precious metals worthless, leading to a possible collapse of the global economy.

