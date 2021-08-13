 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust asks if mining the ‘quadrillion-dollar’ golden asteroid will make everyone on Earth a billionaire

13 Aug, 2021 09:00
Illustration shows a giant asteroid collision between Mars and Jupiter that occurred 466 million years ago and produced the dust that led to an ice age on Earth. Don Davis/Southwest Research Institute/Handout © Reuters
NASA is planning a mission to explore asteroid Psyche 16, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, which is supposed to contain massive amounts of precious metals.

The so-called ‘quadrillion-dollar’ asteroid reportedly has so much gold and other precious metals, that mining it could make everyone on Earth a billionaire. However, it could also make precious metals worthless, leading to a possible collapse of the global economy.

