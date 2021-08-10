Sanctimonious sanctions? RT’s Boom Bust looks into why US continues to buy Russian crude while spreading anti-Russia hysteria

Russian oil exports to the United States have surged 23% this year, overtaking Mexico and making Russia the US’ second-biggest crude supplier after Canada.

At the same time, Washington continues to target the Russian energy sector with sanctions and is pressuring its European partners to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

Boom Bust examines why the US is increasing imports of Russian crude, while at the same time, warning its allies against it.

