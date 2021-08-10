 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sanctimonious sanctions? RT’s Boom Bust looks into why US continues to buy Russian crude while spreading anti-Russia hysteria

10 Aug, 2021 09:35
Container ships and oil tankers wait outside the port in Los Angeles, US ©  Lucy Nicholson
Russian oil exports to the United States have surged 23% this year, overtaking Mexico and making Russia the US’ second-biggest crude supplier after Canada.

At the same time, Washington continues to target the Russian energy sector with sanctions and is pressuring its European partners to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

Boom Bust examines why the US is increasing imports of Russian crude, while at the same time, warning its allies against it.

