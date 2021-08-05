 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Is gold the answer to the money-printing madness? RT’s Keiser Report finds out

5 Aug, 2021 12:02
© Reuters / Yuriko Nakao
Since Richard Nixon took the US off the gold standard 50 years ago, the US dollar and other global peers have plunged in value as inflation continues to erode fiat currencies.

Max Keiser interviews Egon von Greyerz of GoldSwitzerland.com about the future of the fiat as governments around the world continue to print money and accumulate debt.

