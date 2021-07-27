 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2021 09:37
RT’s Boom Bust looks at how the latest UK effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 could hurt economic recovery
People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. © Reuters / Henry Nicholls
As the UK finally reopened its economy, the National Health Service (NHS) announced it wants to force people to self-isolate if they came into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Boom Bust asks if this latest government measure will be another setback for the UK economy, which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

