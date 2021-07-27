RT’s Boom Bust looks at how the latest UK effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 could hurt economic recovery
27 Jul, 2021 09:37
As the UK finally reopened its economy, the National Health Service (NHS) announced it wants to force people to self-isolate if they came into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.
Boom Bust asks if this latest government measure will be another setback for the UK economy, which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
