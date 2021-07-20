 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Does Microsoft have itself to blame for alleged Chinese cyberattack? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

20 Jul, 2021 10:27
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson
The US has blamed Chinese hackers for a major breach of tech giant Microsoft. Investigative journalist Ben Swann joins the program to analyze the accusations and what they mean in an age of growing cybersecurity concerns.

Swann points out that Microsoft is famously bad for having software vulnerabilities that are easily exploitable by hackers.

