Does Microsoft have itself to blame for alleged Chinese cyberattack? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
20 Jul, 2021 10:27
The US has blamed Chinese hackers for a major breach of tech giant Microsoft. Investigative journalist Ben Swann joins the program to analyze the accusations and what they mean in an age of growing cybersecurity concerns.
Swann points out that Microsoft is famously bad for having software vulnerabilities that are easily exploitable by hackers.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section