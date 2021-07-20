 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin plunges below $30,000 amid broader cryptocurrency market sell-off

20 Jul, 2021 08:44
Get short URL
Bitcoin plunges below $30,000 amid broader cryptocurrency market sell-off
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen through broken glass. © Reuters / Dado Ruvic
Nearly $100 billion has been erased from the cryptocurrency market, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level in four weeks.

The top cryptocurrency lost more than 6% on Tuesday, trading around $29,700, with rivals ethereum and XRP losing 9% and 11% respectively, CoinDesk data shows. The drop in crypto prices followed a major sell-off on global stock markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average having its worst performance since October 2020.

Also on rt.com Will the digital dollar make bitcoin obsolete? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer

Furthermore, bitcoin investment products and funds registered outflows for a second consecutive week, according CoinShares, reaching $10.4 million on July 16, after outflows of $6.9 million the previous week. However, bitcoin inflows for the year still stand at a hefty $4.2 billion.

Still, experts predict a further drop in bitcoin prices until the bullish market returns.

“I am expecting a strong dip towards $22k,” Patrick Heusser, head of trading at Crypto Finance AG, told CoinDesk.

There’s been a broad sell-off in global markets, risk assets are down across the board,” Annabelle Huang from crypto services firm Amber Group told CNBC, explaining the overall drop in crypto prices with “concerns of the quality and strength of economic recovery” and “broader risk assets turned weaker including high yields.

Coupled with recent bitcoin weakness, this just sent the crypto market down further,” she concluded.

Also on rt.com Indian crypto exchanges say they’re not concerned about current bear market

Since bitcoin’s all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, its price has slumped over 50%. Bitcoin has been going back and forth between $30,000 and $40,000 since mid-May, then briefly broke below the $30,000 mark on June 22, after the People’s Bank of China banned the country’s financial firms from offering crypto-related services to customers.

“All signals are red as bitcoin continues to be weighed down by China’s ultimate crypto ban and worsening macroeconomic conditions from a surge in Covid variants,” Jehan Chu, founder of crypto-focused trading firm Kenetic Capital, told CNBC.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies