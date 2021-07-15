 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

World’s first modular mini-reactor to be built in China

15 Jul, 2021 07:00
Get short URL
World’s first modular mini-reactor to be built in China
Visitors look at a model of Linglong One (ACP1000) at an expo in Beijing, China. © Reuters / Stringer
China has launched the construction of the world’s first multi-purpose small modular reactor in the country’s southernmost Hainan province. Work on Linglong One, also known as ACP100, began on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Linglong One is a pressurized water reactor with a capacity of 125 MW – the first small commercial onshore modular reactor or SMR to be constructed in the world. After being launched, the SMR will be able to generate enough power to meet the energy demands of approximately 526,000 households annually.

It has been developed by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and will be part of China’s Changjiang nuclear power plant. The project was first introduced back in 2010, with construction, which was originally scheduled for 2017, postponed due to regulatory setbacks.

Also on rt.com China fires up 'artificial sun' at 120 MILLION DEGREES Celsius in quest for nuclear fusion – media

In 2016, Linglong One became the first SMR to pass a safety review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

SMRs can be used for power generation and heating, as well as seawater desalination. Such reactors are infinitely less expensive than traditional nuclear installations, and their construction and deployment takes much less time. Logistics are also an advantage, with small sizes allowing modular reactors to be delivered and set up for operation in any remote area.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies