Why does Elon Musk say he ‘hates’ running Tesla? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

14 Jul, 2021 10:18
Why does Elon Musk say he 'hates' running Tesla? RT's Boom Bust finds out
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he departs court in Wilmington, Delaware, US © Reuters / Hannah Beier
Tesla shareholders are suing Elon Musk over the carmaker’s 2016 acquisition of solar panel producer SolarCity.

They claim Musk used his influence to push through the merger to save a nearly bankrupt company he co-founded with his family, and asking the court to order him to repay Tesla the $2.6 billion it spent on SolarCity.

Investigative journalist Ben Swann tells Boom Bust what the conflict is all about.

