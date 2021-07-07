 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Are ransomware attacks becoming the new norm for global companies? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

7 Jul, 2021 11:02
© Reuters / Kacper Pempel
In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which caused gasoline shortages on the US east coast this year, global businesses are facing an increasing number of cyberattacks.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to investigative journalist Ben Swann to find out what is behind the growing trend and what companies can do to protect themselves.

