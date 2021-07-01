 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Were Miami building’s owners negligent in deadly collapse? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

1 Jul, 2021 10:21
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, US © Reuters / Marco Bello
As the death toll continues to climb in the wake of the Miami apartment building’s collapse, the owners of the condo are facing mounting lawsuits.

Survivors and family members are accusing them of knowing that the collapse of the building was imminent and failing to take action.

RT’s Boom Bust reports from South Florida on the latest.

