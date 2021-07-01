Were Miami building’s owners negligent in deadly collapse? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
1 Jul, 2021 10:21
As the death toll continues to climb in the wake of the Miami apartment building’s collapse, the owners of the condo are facing mounting lawsuits.
Survivors and family members are accusing them of knowing that the collapse of the building was imminent and failing to take action.
RT’s Boom Bust reports from South Florida on the latest.
