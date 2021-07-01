 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Inflation hurts American working class as Fed prints money like it’s going out of style – RT’s Keiser Report 

1 Jul, 2021 12:49
Food items on shelves in Ralphs grocery store in Del Mar, California, US © Reuters / Mike Blake
RT’s Keiser Report looks at the US’ quantitative easing measures, which were initially sold to Americans as a temporary emergency measure after the 2008 financial crisis, but have since become permanent. 

Max Keiser talks to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about the effects the Federal Reserve’s policy over the past 14 years has had on the US economy.

