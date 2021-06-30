 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Did bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu take his crypto fortune to his grave? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

30 Jun, 2021 10:04
Representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. © Reuters / Dado Ruvic
The reported death of 41-year-old Romanian bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu has raised a lot of questions about what happens to his vast crypto fortune.

If the billionaire had not established a prior arrangement for others to access his wallets, those tokens may end up being lost forever. 
 
RT’s Boom Bust talks with author of 'Liberty or Lockdown' Jeffrey Tucker, to get his take on the issue.

