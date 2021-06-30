Did bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu take his crypto fortune to his grave? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

The reported death of 41-year-old Romanian bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu has raised a lot of questions about what happens to his vast crypto fortune.

If the billionaire had not established a prior arrangement for others to access his wallets, those tokens may end up being lost forever.



RT’s Boom Bust talks with author of 'Liberty or Lockdown' Jeffrey Tucker, to get his take on the issue.

