Will Germany be forced to pay Ukraine for non-existent gas transit from Russia? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

The Biden administration continues to slam the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany despite its reluctant admission that nothing can be done to stop the project.

During a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the American side made it clear that Berlin must ensure continued transit of gas through Ukraine, whether it is needed or not, once the new pipeline becomes operational.



RT’s Boom Bust asks whether Germany will now be forced to pay for non-existent transit through Ukraine as it begins to receive direct gas deliveries from Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section