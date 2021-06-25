 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Will Germany be forced to pay Ukraine for non-existent gas transit from Russia? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

25 Jun, 2021 12:18
Will Germany be forced to pay Ukraine for non-existent gas transit from Russia? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
FILE PHOTO: An employee turns a valve at a gas compressor station in the village of Boyarka, outside Kiev, Ukraine © Reuters / Gleb Garanich
The Biden administration continues to slam the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany despite its reluctant admission that nothing can be done to stop the project.

During a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the American side made it clear that Berlin must ensure continued transit of gas through Ukraine, whether it is needed or not, once the new pipeline becomes operational.
 
RT’s Boom Bust asks whether Germany will now be forced to pay for non-existent transit through Ukraine as it begins to receive direct gas deliveries from Russia.

