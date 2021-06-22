 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Can other nations follow Russia’s lead in ditching the US dollar? RT’s Keiser Report finds out

22 Jun, 2021 09:12
Get short URL
Can other nations follow Russia’s lead in ditching the US dollar? RT’s Keiser Report finds out
© Getty Images / porcorex
Russia’s divesting from the US dollar gives the country a lot of maneuverability to make its own deals without interference from Washington, says Max Keiser of RT’s Keiser Report.

He asked technical analyst Tone Vays whether other countries could follow its example.

READ MORE: Ruble strengthens to 11-month high as Russia squeezes out US dollar from its economy

“It’s going to be hard for smaller countries without resources and without a strong leader that can stand up to America … to do what is better for their people in their view without being bought or being told what to do by another country,” says Vays.

“Russia is able to do it, but how does an African country stand up to the US government? They can’t.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies