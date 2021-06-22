Can other nations follow Russia’s lead in ditching the US dollar? RT’s Keiser Report finds out

Russia’s divesting from the US dollar gives the country a lot of maneuverability to make its own deals without interference from Washington, says Max Keiser of RT’s Keiser Report.

He asked technical analyst Tone Vays whether other countries could follow its example.

“It’s going to be hard for smaller countries without resources and without a strong leader that can stand up to America … to do what is better for their people in their view without being bought or being told what to do by another country,” says Vays.

“Russia is able to do it, but how does an African country stand up to the US government? They can’t.”

