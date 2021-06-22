US demand for Russian caviar surges by 640%

Exports of Russian caviar saw a year-on-year increase of 12% in 2020, and have nearly doubled over the past five years, according to the latest data published by the Russian Agricultural Bank.

The strongest demand for Russian caviar was recorded in the US, which became a top-10 biggest consumer of the delicacy last year.

“Shipments to the US increased from a modest four tons recorded in 2016 to 28 tons in 2020, marking an enormous growth of 640%,” the bank’s analysts said.

Ukraine, which purchased 604 tons of caviar produced in Russia, topped the ratings, while Belarus became the second-biggest buyer, having imported 176 tons. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imported 153 tons of Russian caviar, closing out the top three.

Demand from Moldova and Canada also demonstrated a significant year-over-year growth. In 2020, Moldova imported 64 tons, which was two and a half times more than the previous year, and Canada shipped 19 tons, marking an increase of more than 80%.

Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and China were also in the top-10 of the biggest importers of Russian caviar in 2020, even though shipments to China had declined by 65% to 15 tons, versus the 42 tons recorded in 2019.

