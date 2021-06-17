India’s exports & imports continue to boom in post-Covid economic recovery

Exports by one of the largest global economies, India, rose 46% to $14 billion during the first two weeks of June, led by sectors such as engineering, gems and jewelry, and petroleum products.

According to preliminary data from the Commerce Ministry, imports soared as well, by 98% to $19.59 billion during the period.

Exports surged 52% to $7.71 billion during the first week of this month, and by about 40% to $6.35 billion in the second week of June. Overall, during April-May, exports jumped to $62.89 billion compared to $29.41 billion in the same period last year.

India is the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of Covid-19 cases, having registered more than 29 million infections so far. Daily cases have eased from the record high of over 400,000 at the start of May, but are still hovering above 100,000.

