Duration of money-printing punishments depends on how worthless money becomes, expert tells RT’s Keiser Report

13 Jun, 2021 15:04
© Reuters / Gary Camero
With stock markets at an all-time high, housing prices soaring, and wages boosted, the hosts of the Keiser Report wonder how much money-printing the US is destined to endure.

Max and Stacy are joined by James Howard Kunstler of Kunstler.com to find out whether money-printing will continue until morale improves, and to ask how much he thinks morale will improve, if at all.

“A happy, happy, happy is America now,” Kunstler says, adding that “it depends on how worthless money becomes as the punishments for money-printing continue.”

The author and social critic is of the opinion that the printing of money is becoming increasingly detached from any real, on-the-ground, productively active economy.

